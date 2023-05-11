Court postpones Magudumana’s bail application hearing

Awaiting trialist Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused will have to stay put in their prison cells for another five days before their bail hearing.

Magudumana, together with two former G4S employees Tieho Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen, as well as three other former G4S employees – Senohe Matsoara, Buti Masukela, and CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo – were remanded in custody when their case was postponed to Tuesday.

The group appeared before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges ranging from fraud, defeating the ends of justice, violation of a dead body, aiding and abetting a fugitive, arson and corruption.

These charges vary for each of the accused.

Lawyers for all the accused except Magudumana indicated that they are ready to proceed with their clients’ bail applications.

Magudumana’s lawyer, however, requested that her bail hearing be reserved for her alone, saying there is crucial evidence that has come to light regarding her arrest.

The lawyer stressed that they are not abandoning bail.

Magudumana was arrested with her lover and convicted Facebook rapist Thabo Bester in Tanzania in April following their escape from South Africa. At the time of their arrest, they were planning to crossing the border into Kenya.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 after he faked his death in a prison cell fire.

It was later reported that the body of a man found in Bester’s torched prison cell was that of 31-year-old Katlego Bereng.

