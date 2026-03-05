Court proceedings halted as power outage delays Mugabe son’s case

The son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe and his co-accused will spend another weekend in police custody.

Bellarmine Mugabe (28) and Tobias Matonhodze (33), appeared at the Alexandra magistrate court on Thursday and their case was postponed once again.

This after proceedings at the court were disrupted by a power outage.

On Thursday morning, the duo made a brief appearance at the court but the matter could not proceed due to a lack of electricity at the court building.

The case has now been rescheduled for next week, March 11, 2026.

Power crisis wreaks havoc

Operations at the court have reportedly been severely affected since Monday, with most cases unable to proceed because of the ongoing power failure.

A court official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the outage appears to be a cable theft issue.

“Most court cases have not been able to sit this week due to this, but we do not know if this issue is only isolated to the court building,” the official said.

Challenges in court

When the duo appeared on Tuesday, Mugabe’s legal representative, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, said there were several challenges in court.

“There was a technical failure with the electricity, so we were unable to proceed. There are still some documents that the prosecution needs to provide us with before we proceed with the bail application on our client’s behalf,” Mnguni said.

The men were arrested in February and have been kept in police custody since following a shooting incident that took place at their home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Sunday World understands that Mugabe was involved in a fight with his gardener identified as Sipho Mahlangu.

During the fight, Mahlangu was shot and later found outside of the Mugabe house by cops and taken to hospital.

The police are still searching for the firearm allegedly used in the shooting.

They are facing two counts of pointing a firearm, attempted murder and contravening the Immigration Act.

