Court rules pastor Mboro did not violate bail conditions

Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and his security guard, Clement Baloyi, made their way back to the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni on Monday.

This comes after the postponement in September, when new evidence led to the Incredible Happenings Ministry founder’s release on R3 000 bail.

Mboro was being accused by the state of breaking the terms of his bail.

The court ruled on Monday that Mboro had not violated his bail conditions, despite a witness’s claims that the self-styled prophet claimed his church was set on fire by his grandchildren’s maternal family.

Motsoeneng’s lawyer, advocate Phillip Dlamini, insisted that the allegations that he had broken some of his bail conditions were baseless.

“The allegations have no substance,” said Dlamini.

“If the prosecution is trying to amend the bail conditions and is now informing us that Ms Mazala will be a witness, is a new thing.

“We do not have a charge sheet, nor were we informed of the names of witnesses.”

Dlamini claimed that his client would inevitably speak to the media about the church’s burning because it was a well-known incident.

The magistrate rejected the state’s arguments during a brief adjournment, indicating that further proof was required from the prosecution to substantiate the claims.

The presiding officer came to the conclusion that Motsoeneng might have been referring to a different Mazala.

“It could be another Ms Mazala that burnt down the church,” ruled the magistrate.

“As long as there was no mention of either the name, the initials or anything that will bear specific reference to the said person who is a witness in the matter.

“I am satisfied that there are no violations of the bail conditions at this stage.

“Under the circumstances after having listened to the state, the submissions and the incorrect assumption that the matter is brought under Section 64[c] [of the Criminal Procedure Act], I am not convinced that at this stage the court should tamper with or interfere with the conditions as previously placed by the court.”

Among the numerous charges against Motsoeneng, his son, and Baloyi are assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping.

These charges are connected to the August 5 incident at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong, where two children were kidnapped by the accused.

A video that went viral on social media showed the three men forcibly removing the children while brandishing pangas and an assault weapon.

The case has been rescheduled for November 11.

