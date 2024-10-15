Court traces Twala’s movement the night Meyiwa was killed

In order to gather information regarding the movements of the red VW Polo that Longwe Twala, the son of music producer Chicco, drove the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed in 2014, the state has contacted Maria Pretorius, an expert in car tracking.

This was done in an attempt to disprove the defence’s allegation that Twala accidentally shot himself in the ankle after shooting Meyiwa during a fight.

According to what the court heard, Twala’s father, Chicco, owned the car that he was driving on the night of the murder.

The evidence that the state presented at the Pretoria High Court on Monday shows that Twala drove for nearly an hour on the night of Meyiwa’s death.

The court session was postponed to Thursday, when Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the chief investigating officer, is expected to return to the witness box.

Defence blames occupants of the house

The defence attorney, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, claimed on Monday that one of the people present at singer Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, that evening shot Meyiwa.

In contrast, Pretorius testified that Twala reached the singer’s residence on Kutlwanong Street at 6.50pm.

It took him eight minutes to turn off his car’s engine, and the estimated time of Meyiwa’s shooting was between 7.30pm and 8.15pm.

“At 8.51pm, Twala’s vehicle started, and he drove to Clinix Botshelong Hospital on Sam Sekoati Street for approximately eight minutes,” said Pretorius.

“He travelled at speeds ranging from 13km per hour to 69km per hour.”

Pretorius continued, testifying that Twala drove between 17km per hour and 33km per hour back to Khumalo’s home after spending nearly two hours at the hospital.

Not guilty pleas

Based on the evidence Pretorius presented, Twala made numerous stops that evening. After leaving the hospital, he spent two hours at the Khumalos.

He left for Khumalo’s house in Grasvoel Crescent in Liefde En Vrede, which is about 20km away, at 2.19am. The drive took 22 minutes.

Five people were arrested in 2020 and are facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The accused — Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi — have entered not guilty pleas.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content