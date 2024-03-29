Cousin suspected in rape, murder of Pretoria schoolgirl arrested

30-year-old Chris Mthethwa has been identified as the man who was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a Grade 11 pupil from Chipa-Tabane Secondary School in Refilwe, Cullinan, east of Pretoria.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the arrest. She said Mthethwa appeared in the Cullinan magistrate’s court on Wednesday for charges of rape and murder.

Applied for legal aid, bail application date set

Mahanjana said during his court appearance on Wednesday, Mthethwa applied for legal aid, and legal aid came on record.

She said the matter was postponed to April 4 for Mthethwa’s formal bail application.

Mahanjana said Mthethwa remains in police custody until his next court appearance next week Thursday.

Victim’s body found at his house

On Monday night, Mthethwa handed himself over to the police after police found the lifeless body of Owami Visagie, 17, in a room in Mthethwa’s house.

Mthethwa is Owami’s cousin.

Owami was a Grade 11 pupil at Chipa-Tabane Secondary School.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the incident. He said Owami was allegedly raped and murdered.

“According to information at our disposal, the pupil [Owami] attended extra classes on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, 23 March 2024. It is reported that the pupil allegedly left the house on Sunday, 24 March, at around 6pm and did not return. Her mother then filed a missing person’s report with the police that same night.

Missing, last seen with cousin

“Upon receiving information that the pupil was last seen with her cousin, her family then went to the cousin’s house on Monday, 25 March. They went to ascertain further details regarding her whereabouts. Subsequently, it is alleged that they found the pupil’s lifeless body in a room inside the cousin’s house. Police were contacted and arrived at the scene to commence with their investigations,” said Mabona.

“According to information at our disposal, the pupil was allegedly sexually assaulted before being strangled to death. The suspect handed himself over to police on Monday night. He was set to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate’s court on Wednesday, 27 March.”

Police confirm rape, murder case

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the case. He said a case of rape and murder has been opened at the Cullinan Police Station. The 30-year-old suspect handed himself over to the police, he added.

Gauteng education department MEC Matome Chiloane expressed his sadness on Owami’s killing.

MEC condemns incident

“We are deeply devastated by the passing of our dear pupil, especially through such gruesome circumstances,” said Chiloane. “We solemnly sympathise with her beloved family, extending our most sincerest condolences to them and the school community at large.”

