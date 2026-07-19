Creativity to take centre stage at this year’s Youth Jazz Festival

Youth creativity in South Africa takes centre stage this July through a dynamic programme of jazz, learning and community involvement. The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival will host its Jazz for Young People (J4YP) initiative on Saturday of July 25 in Johannesburg.
Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app
- The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival hosts Jazz for Young People (J4YP) on July 25 at the National School of Arts in Johannesburg, featuring youth jazz performances, art exhibitions, and community activities led by young people.
- The event commemorates 50 years since the Soweto uprising and emphasizes skills development and employment opportunities for South African youth.
- Msaki, award-winning artist and guest curator, leads workshops and mentoring sessions through her Fetch Your Life Foundation, promoting youth empowerment and creativity.
- The festival includes masterclasses, a youth festival stage, and a marketplace, with young people volunteering in various event roles to gain industry experience and skills.
- Tickets cost R100 for adults and R50 for children; bulk school discounts are available, with proceeds supporting the National School of the Arts.