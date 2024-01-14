Crime cartels use illegal foreigners for assassinations

A new crime trend has been recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, where undocumented foreign nationals and amaphara (homeless drug addicts) are recruited as hitmen and drug peddlers by crime syndicates.

Senior police officers in the South African Police Service (SAPS) intelligence cluster, who didn’t want to be named because of the sensitivity of the information, said the emergence of this new trend is among the reasons some assassinations were so difficult to solve.

“In the Durban CBD, for instance, there is a community of about 1 000 people who have taken shelter under a bridge along the railway line near the city centre. These people have not been profiled to ascertain their background or citizenship. Some may be undocumented foreign nationals coming from all over Africa. This alone tells you there’s a crisis,” a senior police officer explained.

