Crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo gets medical care after falling ill

South African Police Service (SAPS) crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is receiving the best medical care after feeling unwell on Wednesday morning.

This was revealed by National Police Spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

Khumalo’s ill health led to the immediate postponement of Wednesday’s proceedings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

The commission’s public hearings are taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. It is chaired by retired Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

In good spirits

Mathe said Khumalo is in “good spirits” despite feeling unwell on Wednesday morning.

“The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, wishes to inform the public that the Divisional Commissioner for Crime Intelligence, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, is receiving the best medical care after feeling unwell this morning.

“The general felt unwell after arriving at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where he was due to continue with his testimony. General Masemola is in contact with the senior officer and confirms that he is in good spirits and taking health advice from his physician,” said Mathe.

“The general’s health is receiving priority. And the Madlanga commission will be kept abreast of all developments pertaining to his condition. As well as when he will be available to continue with his testimony,” she said.

During the start of the commission’s proceedings on Wednesday morning, Madlanga said around 9.03am, Khumalo said he was not feeling well.

Madlanga then said the commission’s proceedings will adjourn and be postponed for the day. The commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, is to provide an update. He will inform members of the media and the public when the commission will resume with its proceedings.

Khumalo is also the project leader of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) SAPS political killings task team. He began his testimony at the commission on Monday and continued on Tuesday.

Exposed the Big Five drug cartel

In his explosive testimony, he said there is a “Big Five” drug cartel in South Africa. He added that it operates nationally and internationally. The cartel, which consists of five individuals, has its head office in Gauteng, he added.

Khumalo said attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and DJ Sumbody murder-accused Katiso “KT” Molefe are members of the drug cartel.

He said police have records of WhatsApp chats between Matlala and some government officials.

Khumalo said that KZN Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona leaked confidential, sensitive police information to Matlala.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 13. This was after KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive media briefing on July 6. During the briefing, he said politicians in parliament, police officers, metro police officers, correctional service officials, prosecutors and members of the judiciary in Gauteng are part of a criminal syndicate in Gauteng. And they are controlled by drug cartels and business people in Gauteng.

