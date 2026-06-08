Crime intelligence boss Feroz Khan ordered to appear at Madlanga inquiry

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has issued a notice directing controversial crime intelligence boss Major-General Feroz Khan to appear before the inquiry on July 1, with a number of days set aside for his testimony.

According to the commission, Khan will remain before the inquiry for as long as necessary and will only be excused at the discretion of chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The summons comes after Khan withdrew two urgent court applications aimed at preventing the commission and the South African Police Service (SAPS) from accessing electronic devices seized from him on May 10.

The commission had previously issued a Regulation 10(6) notice authorising SAPS to grant investigators access to the devices, arguing that information stored on them is critical to its investigation.

On June 3, Khan approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg seeking an urgent interdict to stop the commission, SAPS, and other parties from handling the devices or accessing any of the data contained on them.

In response, the commission filed a detailed affidavit on June 6 outlining why the material was necessary for the inquiry’s work.

In a further development, the commission revealed that it had learned on Sunday that Khan had also sought an order to have the court proceedings conducted behind closed doors and to prevent public access to affidavits filed in the matter.

However, both legal challenges ultimately collapsed.

On Monday morning, Khan withdrew his application to have the proceedings heard in camera and abandoned his urgent application against the commission.

Following a case management meeting before Acting Deputy Judge President Lebogang Modiba, the withdrawal of both applications is expected to be formalised through a court order.

The commission said that once the order has been issued, the affidavits filed in the matter will be made available to the media and the public.

Khan was arrested on May 10 during an operation at his residence in Houghton, Johannesburg. He appeared in court the following day alongside Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, head of the Gauteng Hawks, and businessman Tariq Downes.

According to the charges disclosed in court, Khan was arrested in connection with an investigation into the alleged unlawful possession and dealing in precious metals, specifically unwrought gold. He and his co-accused also face a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

This story has been updated

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