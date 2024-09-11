Crowd heckles, jeers at Mpumalanga health MEC during speech

Mpumalanga Health MEC Sasekani Manzini got more than she bargained for when she tried to sweet-talk the dissatisfied residents of Mkhondo Local Municipality about the state of healthcare services in their area.

Manzini, who also doubles as the provincial spokesperson for the ANC, was met with no-nonsense resistance from the crowd during the “Taking Legislature to the People” programme at Mandla Magudulela Stadium in Piet Retief on Tuesday.

This three-day event transformed the stadium into a temporary law-making hub. It was intended for the provincial cabinet to present their service delivery progress.

However, when Manzini stood to recount her department’s successes, the people of Mkhondo weren’t having any of it.

Crowd let loose with heckles

“The department of health operates 24 hours a day. All communities in South Africa have 24-hour clinics. And when clinics are closed, ambulances are available to transport you to open facilities,” she said.

But before she could bask in the glow of her statement, the crowd let loose with heckles.

Looking noticeably flustered, Manzini could only mutter “yebo,”. This as if to reassure the crowd that she was, indeed, telling the truth.

But the unimpressed residents, who had braved the cold to hear her speak, were not buying it.

“I hear you,” she said, trying to regain control. “I’ll get to the issue of ambulances. Here in Mkhondo, we have two 24-hour clinics.”

That statement was met with laughter.

She continued, listing the facilities available. These include two 24-hour clinics, three 12-hour clinics, and seven operating eight hours a day.

“We have one hospital that serves Mkhondo. Before we came here, we checked all our facilities. Medication availability is at 90%.”

Residents grew even more irritated

There was more heckling.

“I knew you’d say that,” she retorted, now visibly annoyed. “I am personally available. After this, one of you can come with me. And you can choose which facility we inspect to check that percentage.”

Despite her attempts, the crowd wasn’t in the mood for general information.

Manzini went on to promise the delivery of an ambulance, which had been donated by a mining company.

The programme director eventually had to step in. She pleaded with the audience to let Manzini address questions posed during a previous visit.

Programme director steps in

“If you’re experiencing problems, such as medication shortages, speak to the clinic committee. Don’t wait until we bring the legislature here,” she explained.

“Medication is bought from the same supplier for the entire province. And we have a depot that distributes it to facilities.”

As a final move to quieten the crowd, Manzini instructed the newly appointed CEO of Piet Retief Hospital to share her number publicly. That seemed to work – for now. The programme will continue until Thursday afternoon.

