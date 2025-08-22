Crown Gospel Music Awards scramble for funds to host event

The Crown Gospel Music Awards might be heading back to KwaZulu-Natal after an alleged financial mess in Gauteng.

Insiders say the awards were forced to leave last year’s venue, the Gallagher Convention Centre, because organisers allegedly failed to pay R1.6-million.

Sunday World has learned that the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has already disbursed R1.5-million as part of its annual funding contract with the event.

Owes R1.6m for last year’s event

“They still owe R1.6-million for last year’s event. The centre has even threatened legal action. Fortunately for this year, the DSAC has paid R1.5-million as part of their contract. However, this amount is nothing compared to the size of this event,” said a source.

It is further alleged that Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, the figurehead behind the awards, is now lobbying the KwaZulu-Natal DSAC for financial assistance to rescue this year’s edition. Nkambule took over the awards when his wife, media personality Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, died a year ago following a battle with lung cancer.

Earlier this year, DSAC Minister Gayton McKenzie told parliament that this would be the last time the government funds the awards.

“When I joined the department, I found that certain events had been receiving funding endlessly. That cannot be right. At some point, an event must be self-sustainable and not perpetually depend on government. So I’ve stopped that. Crown Gospel Music Awards will be getting funding for the last time this year,” McKenzie told parliament.

Winners, service providers not paid

On March 8, Sunday World reported how organisers failed to pay service providers and winners. While winners were promised trophies and R10,000 in cash, they allegedly received trophies only.

“I’ve been waiting for three months, and I have not received a cent. There is not even communication from the team. We’re just in the dark. This is very sad because the event is about us, gospel artists, being celebrated. But we are actually the last ones to receive our winnings. Surely this cannot be fair,” one winner had told Sunday World.

This year’s awards are set for November 24, but the venue is still under wraps.

Gallagher Convention Centre CEO Charles Wilson refused to comment.

“We don’t comment on any of our clients under any circumstances,” he said.

Nkambule did not respond either.

KZN-DSAC’s spokesperson, Ntando Mnyandu, didn’t address questions about funding. “Contact the organisers. We’re not their spokesperson,” Mnyandu said.

