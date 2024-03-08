Cruise company’s R350m investment to ‘create jobs in KZN’

The Mediterranean Shipping Company SA’s (MSC) R350-million investment in KwaZulu-Natal will go a long way in boosting the provincial economy and creating jobs for the local community.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said this at the unveiling of MSC’s new cold storage facility at Cator Manor in Chesterville, Durban.

Boost for cold logistics market

Officially opened on Thursday night, the facility has the capacity to accommodate 10,000 pallets. It is poised to meet the growing demands of the cold logistics market. In addition, it will ensure he preservation of temperature-sensitive goods. And this will guarantee the goods’ quality during transit.

Dube-Ncube expressed her appreciation to MSC for choosing KZN as their investment destination of choice. The state-of-the-art facility represents an investment in the development and construction of a cutting-edge cold storage facility, she said.

“The investment by MSC is not only a vote of confidence in our economy. It shows that if we work together as government and the private sector, there is so much we can achieve.

Vote of confidence for KZN

“The fact that MSC has invested R350-million in the construction and development of this cold storage facility, is a clear demonstration that you share our positive outlook for the future growth of KwaZulu-Natal,” Dube-Ncube said.

MSC South Africa Chairperson, Captain Salvatore Sarno, reiterated its commitment. He said the establishment of the cold storage facility underscores MSC’s commitment. Its commitment to enhance supply chain reliability for perishable goods. Also playing a pivotal role in facilitating the international trade of temperature-sensitive products worldwide.

Sarno said South African exporters are set to benefit from a comprehensive logistics solution. This will enable their perishable products to reach global markets seamlessly via sea transport.

Job creation, economic growth

“We are proud to unveil this state-of-the-art cold storage facility. This not only reinforces our dedication to supporting the South African economy. It also underscores our commitment to job creation and economic growth.

“This investment exemplifies our ongoing efforts to provide value-added services to our customers. While contributing to the development of the local economy,” Sarno said.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content