Cuban doctor arrested for alleged theft of medicine at Thabazimbi Hospital

A 54-year-old Cuban medical doctor, Dr. Yamilet Castaneda, is set to appear at the Thabazimbi Magistrate’s Court on November 28, facing a charge of theft of medication from Thabazimbi Hospital.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the accused first appeared in court on Thursday, where she was released on warning. The case was postponed for further investigation.

“According to reports received, the alleged theft occurred on September 2, at about 6:45am, when a security officer at the hospital’s main gate conducted a routine search and found unauthorized medication in the suspect’s bag. The suspect was taken back to her office, where additional medication was discovered during a further search,” said Ledwaba.

He added that the matter was reported to the police and, following investigations, the suspect was arrested upon her return to South Africa this past Wednesday, after reportedly traveling to Cuba.

Police investigations are continuing.

Accidental pedicide

Meanwhile, police in Mankweng, outside Polokwane, have opened a culpable homicide case following the tragic death of a six-year-old girl in the early hours of Friday morning.

“It is alleged that a 34-year-old male driver of a scholar transport bus was collecting learners at Ga-Molepo, Laastehoop village, intending to transport them to a local primary school,” said Ledwaba.

“The driver reportedly arrived at a bus stop near a spaza shop where learners were waiting when they began pushing each other while preparing to board. While attempting to park the bus, the driver accidentally drove over the six-year-old female victim,” he added.

Police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were summoned to the scene, but the child was certified dead upon their arrival.

“The victim, who resided at Laastehoop village, was positively identified at the scene by her next of kin,” concluded Ledwaba.

