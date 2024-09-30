Cultural expert testifies in the Vhavenda kingship dispute

The protracted legal dispute over the Vhavenda traditional leadership resumed in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Monday.

Professor Pfarelo Eva Matshidze, an anthropologist, entered the witness stand and underwent cross-examination by attorney Allen Dodson, who was representing Masindi Clementine Mphephu.

Matshidze holds an honours degree majoring in African Indigenous Knowledge and Belief Systems and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Venda, where she is now the deputy dean.

She said her testimony was based on her university theses, archival research, and references from other anthropology writers.

The Vhavenda nation has been without a traditional leader since Tony Mphephu was dethroned from the kingship four years ago.

Masindi, who is the daughter of the late Vhavenda King Timbanyinga Mphephu, challenged her paternal uncle, Tony, when he was due to be installed as the king in 2022.

The legal battle has been dragging on from the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

And, by the look of things, this nation in the Vhembe region could be without a king or queen for a long time.

Identification of candle wife

The debate now centres on the identification of a candlewife, who must bear the next heir to the throne.

Known in Tshivenda as Mufumakazi wa tsekiso, she cannot refuse who she should be married to among the elders from the royal house.

The royal house comprises a traditional council of elder paternal uncles, an indumi, who is the assistant to the king or queen, and aunts.

However, it is only the senior paternal aunt who has the final say on who should be the candlewife.

Matshidze faced a barrage of questions from Judge President of Limpopo High Court, George Phatudi and senior judges, Geriet Muller and Caution Tshidada.

She insisted that if the Vhavenda royal house cannot recognise Masindi as the queen, a decision should be taken to marry a candlewife who will bear an heir to the throne.

“The Vhavenda royal house should set their internal disputes aside and settle this matter urgently,” said Matshidze.

“It is incumbent upon their Makhadzi, the senior aunt, to look into the families they used to engage in intermarriages and choose among their girls.

“Later on, they should choose from the senior house in the royal family who should sire the next traditional leader.

“That candlewife should also come from a royal family, which they are related to. They know among themselves who qualifies to marry the candlewife.

“Once the candlewife is identified, she should be taken to her maternal grandparents to save her from being killed by jealous people in the royal house.”

The court was adjourned to Tuesday, where Matshidze will return to the stand to conclude her testimony.

David Mphephu, the current custodian of the throne, will also be cross-examined. The court proceedings will continue until Friday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content