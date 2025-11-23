Cupido’s late strike hands Stellenbosch FC victory in CAF Confederation Cup opener

Stellenbosch FC had to wait until the referee’s optional time to secure a dramatic 1–0 victory over AS Otohô at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in their opening CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage match on Sunday afternoon.

Super-sub-Ashley Cupido proved to be the hero of the day, slotting home a low strike that caught the Congolese side’s goalkeeper flat-footed — offering rare excitement for the handful of fans who had endured an otherwise dull encounter.

Stellies opted to use Limpopo’s iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup venue as their temporary home ground, with Athlone Stadium unavailable and Danie Craven Stadium ruled out for failing to meet CAF’s playing standards.

For most of the match, both sides struggled to create clear chances, and the game seemed destined for a goalless draw until Cupido produced a moment of brilliance at the death.

Huffing and puffing

Head coach Steve Barker admitted after the match that the team’s performance was below par, but he was pleased with the result.

“I am obviously happy about the victory, but performance-wise, we could have done better,” said Barker.

The win places Stellenbosch second in Group C on three points — level with Algeria’s CR Belouizdad, who beat Singida Black Stars 2–0 in the other group fixture. Belouizdad top the group on goal difference.

Barker added that the morale-boosting victory comes at the right time as Stellies prepare for a midweek Betway Premiership clash away to Orbit FC.

“With our opening match in the CAF competition done and dusted, our focus will now shift to the domestic league, with the hope of getting positive results and improving our position on the log,” he said.

Stellenbosch are currently struggling in domestic competition, sitting second from the bottom with nine points from 12 matches, having registered just two wins and three draws so far.

