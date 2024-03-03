Curro expels black teacher who was called ‘monkey’ by white exec

Curro Academy Protea Glen in Soweto has fired the black English and history teacher who was labelled a monkey by the axed white executive head last year.

Nonkululeko Gwatyu, who was called a monkey by the academy’s former executive head, Shanette Tiquin, was allegedly dismissed for coming late to school and taking French leave.

This was after she was hauled before a disciplinary hearing and found guilty of misconduct.

