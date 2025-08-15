Curro school accounting clerk in hot water over R2.8m theft

Haranet Chunisa Ullow Loetries, a former accounting clerk at Curro East Lynne in Pretoria, has been granted R15,000 in bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

This comes after Loetries was arrested and charged with stealing over R2.8-million at the school.

Transferred funds into own bank accounts

The 39-year-old is accused of transferring more than R2.8-million into bank accounts in her name. These transactions happened between August 2024 and July 2025 while working as an accounting clerk at Curro East Lynne.

Curro is an independent school network in South Africa.

The court said the terms of her bail include not applying for a comparable job. Not interfering directly or indirectly with witnesses. Not leaving the district without telling the investigating officer. And reporting to the Villieria Police Station every Monday and Friday between 6am and 8pm.

The school reported the case to the police after an internal audit revealed the suspected theft.

On Tuesday, the accused turned herself in to the police, and she was taken into custody.

NPA confirms bail

The National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] told the court they did not object to bail because the accused is not a flight risk.

“Her residential address has been confirmed. And she had no outstanding cases or prior convictions. The case has been postponed for transfer to the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on August 25,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

The private school has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

In 2024, Sunday World reported that Curro New Road in Midrand, Gauteng, had operated illegally since 2020. The school, which offers Grades 8 to 12, was registered with the Gauteng Department of Education to operate as a school only in 2024.

According to sources close to the publication, the school was still not accredited with the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) This is a legal requirement for private or independent institutions providing basic and further education.

