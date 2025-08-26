Customs duty calculator to ease shopping for South Africans

Online fashion powerhouse Shein has introduced a new feature aimed at eliminating one of the biggest frustrations faced by South African online shoppers – surprise customs charges.

The global retailer now displays estimated customs duties and taxes directly on its checkout page, allowing customers to know exactly how much they will spend before confirming their orders.

For years, shoppers in Mzansi have enjoyed Shein’s wide range of affordable and trendy fashion but often found themselves blindsided by hidden costs. In many cases, customers only discovered additional charges once their parcels had already landed in South Africa.

Couriers would then send emails requesting payment of customs duties before releasing the goods, a process that left many buyers confused, frustrated, and, in some cases, unable to receive their orders if payments were delayed.

Disaster averted

The new feature is designed to tackle that problem head-on. By integrating customs calculations into the checkout process, Shein has created a transparent shopping experience that eliminates unnecessary surprises.

Now, customers can view estimated customs fees alongside their order summary, giving them peace of mind and the ability to budget more effectively.

According to the company, the move comes in direct response to feedback from South African shoppers who have long asked for upfront visibility of all charges.

“By showing customs fees at checkout, we are making the shopping experience transparent, predictable, and stress-free,” Shein said in a statement.

This development not only benefits shoppers by cutting out confusion but also speeds up the delivery process, as orders are less likely to be delayed at customs.

For SHEIN, it is also a chance to build greater trust and loyalty among its growing South African customer base, many of whom rely on the platform for the latest fashion at affordable prices.

The feature is now live in South Africa and is also being introduced in other markets worldwide, reinforcing the online shopping site ambition to remain a leader in global e-commerce.

