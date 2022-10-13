CUT’s first cheerleading team walks away with gold medal

A cheerleading team from the Central University of Technology (CUT) in the Free State has secured a gold medal at the South African Morettes and Cheerleading Association national competitions held in Polokwane, Limpopo at the weekend.

CUT, which was competing against three other teams, came in first place.

The team attended the first competition hosted at Hoërskool Fichardtpark in July and qualified for the provincial tournament, where it secured a place at national level.

Coach Vani Chaka said when she arrived at CUT, there was no cheerleading team. She saw an opportunity to start one using her experience, passion and love for cheerleading.

“So, I went to the CUT sports office and asked for an opportunity to start a cheerleading team,” shared Chaka.

“When we started, the team only had four athletes, and at times I thought it was never going to be a success. However, deep down I felt that it would be useless for me to study for four full years at the university and not bring any positive change.”

She said had it not been for the team’s commitment and dedication, the 17 athletes would not have brought the gold medal home.

“From here, the aim is for the team to achieve more and to promote individual achievements amongst the athletes, as I am planning to get them to trials and for them to get provincial and national colours.”

Chairperson of the CUT cheerleading team Nomfundo Ngwetsheni said the victory is impressive, especially because most of the team members are inexperienced.

“As much as most of us were inexperienced, we expected to do well, not necessarily win. However, because of our dedication and all the hard work we put in, we knew we have something special to offer as a team,” said Ngwetsheni.

