Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Dinkie Dube as deputy public protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Adv. Dinkie Portia Dube as deputy public protector for a seven-year term beginning on February 1.

The appointment was made in terms of Section 2A(1) of the Public Protector Act, 1994, following a recommendation by the National Assembly.

In a statement on Thursday, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Dube has more than two decades of experience in the public sector with expertise in oversight, complaint management, and investigation.

“Advocate Dube has extensive experience in public administration, oversight, and complaint management, which will support the work of the Office of the Public Protector,” Magwenya said.

Dube will serve as deputy to Adv Kholleka Gcaleka, the public protector, who was appointed deputy public protector in January 2020 and later assumed office as public protector in November 2023.

Professional background

Currently the director-general of the Public Service Commission, Dube previously worked briefly as a consumer journalist.

She had previously worked for the Office of the Military Ombud as Chief Director: Operations. From 2011 to 2014, she served as the Gauteng office of the public protector’s provincial director.

Her professional background also includes work in complaints resolution at the Department of Trade and Industry’s Office of Consumer Protection, as well as service as a legal officer at the South African Human Rights Commission.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa wished Dube well in her new role, which functions as a supreme administrative oversight body with the power to investigate, report on and remedy improper conduct in state affairs.

“The Office of the Public Protector plays a central role in strengthening accountability in government, and the president has expressed his confidence in Advocate Dube as she prepares to assume her responsibilities,” Magwenya said.

