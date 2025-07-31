Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Dustan Mlambo as deputy chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dustan Mlambo as the Deputy Chief Justice in the Constitutional Court.

The Judge President of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg and Pretoria, succeeds acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who retired and served his last day on the bench on Thursday. Madlanga had been acting in the position since Mandisa Maya became chief justice in September 2024.

Mlambo will assume the highly prestigious position on Friday, August 1.

Transparent, inclusive, robust process

Ramaphosa spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa expressed appreciation for what he called a transparent, inclusive, and robust process taken by the Judicial Service Commission.

He highlighted that the process illustrated that the JSC was committed to uphold the South African constitutional values.

“President Ramaphosa has in writing informed Chief Justice Mandisa Maya that in appointing Justice Mlambo, the president has considered the views of the Judicial Service Commission and the views of political parties represented in the National Assembly,” said Magwenya.

With how the process was handled, Magwenya said the JSC has built up confidence in the nation that Mlambo’s appointment is rooted on “merit, fidelity to the constitution, and a vision for the continued transformation and strengthening of the judiciary”.

Position of critical national importance

“President Cyril Ramaphosa similarly thanks the incoming Deputy Chief Justice Mlambo for stepping forward to assume a new responsibility of critical national importance. And he wishes Justice Mlambo well in strengthening the rule of law. Enriching jurisprudence and asserting the rights of all citizens,” said Magwenya.

During his interview earlier this month, Mlambo said he would have no difficulty serving under the leadership of a woman, even if she is younger than him.

“I want to believe that I lived up to that promise of supporting you, chief justice. And I don’t see myself struggling with toeing the line, I want to put it in that way.

“I am not in the judiciary for positions, chief justice. I am in the judiciary to ensure that the judiciary fulfils its constitutional mandate in whatever capacity I find myself in. And I would gladly support you and work under you and abide by your dictates and directions, chief justice. I want to assure you,” said Mlambo during the interview.

