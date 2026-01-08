Cyril Ramaphosa complains about red tape four years after appointing Sipho Nkosi

ANC President and South Africa’s head of state Cyril Ramaphosa is complaining about how government red tape is crippling. This is exactly four years after he appointed a “red tape team” in his office, led by erstwhile mining boss Sipho Nkosi.

Nkosi and his team were appointed in February 2022 amidst much fanfare to come up with strategies “to cut red tape across our economy and government” in Ramaphosa’s own words at the time.

Four years later, no progress in sight

Four years later, the president is complaining about how government red tape is damaging small businesses, who often have to wait for a long time for various services they are entitled to from government institutions.

Ramaphosa was having a multi-sectoral engagement with local businesspeople in Rustenburg at the Civic Centre ahead of the ANC 114 anniversary celebrations in North West on Saturday.

“There is still a lot of red tape. We always find that people, particularly at officials level, become either afraid to get things done or are slow in getting things done,” said Ramaphosa at the cooking public venue without air-conditioning. Temperature levels outside were hovering around 35 degrees Celsius.

“Sometimes you find that when you apply for a permit or license, officials delay for months and months and months. That is the red tape we need to be cut for things to happen at a much faster pace.

“When there is slow movement about things like tax clearance and licensing, those who would want to invest get discouraged and walk away. If we can give services to investors at the right time, you find that they open up the lever of our economy and make our economy to work much more effectively.”

Global phenomenon excuse

In an attempt to mask failing to deliver on his promise made four years ago, Ramaphosa sought to justify the non-delivery by saying the red tape was a global phenomenon affecting all countries.

“By the way, we are not the only country that has a red tape problem. All over the world many countries have the same problem because governments generally love red tape. And I often say ‘cut the red tape and open up the red carpet so that people can walk in to do business’.”

Four years ago during his state of the nation address, this is what Ramaphosa said:

“We are working to improve the business environment for companies of all sizes through a dedicated capacity in the presidency to reduce the red tape.

“If we are to make progress in cutting unnecessary bureaucratic delays for businesses, we need dedicated capacity with means to make changes. I have therefore appointed Sipho Nkosi to head a team in my office to cut the red tape across our economy and government.”

Yet to report back on team’s progress

Ramaphosa is yet to report back to the public about how far this team has gone in doing what it was appointed to do.

Back at the Rustenburg Civic Centre, Ramaphosa also condemned government officials who abuse their positions such as processing funding and or loan applications for small businesses to demand sex from female applicants.

“I was disturbed when I heard ausi Kgomotso (a local businesswoman) saying when they make loan applications in state entities, the men in charge of the processes demand sexual favours. That must end, we must allow the women of our country to succeed. The abuse of public power must come to an end. Men in charge of various processes must not make sexual demands on the women of our country.”

Ramaphosa and all ANC national officials as well as all NEC members will continue to have build-up events across the North West province ahead of the rally billed for Saturday to mark the ANC’s 114th birthday.

