Cyril Ramaphosa lands with chopper to duck potholes in North West township

ANC President and South Africa’s head of state Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday opted to use a chopper to the pothole-ridden Boitekong township outside Rustenburg.

Ramaphosa landed about a kilometre from where he was to do door-to-door build up events ahead of the ANC’s 114th anniversary rally on Saturday.

On the way to this poor township that is battling consistent water and power cuts, the roads have potholes. Some as humongous as a jacuzzi in a townhouse in Midrand.

All traffic lights not working

As if that is not enough, all traffic lights in the busy main roads leading into the township are dysfunctional.

All these problems became too much to bear for Ramaphosa, who probably also for security reasons, was advised to fly in but not land in the field where the cake-cutting was happening. The area which is big enough for a chopper to land.

It did not take long for Ramaphosa, after he was collected by his convoy from the makeshift chopper landing strip, to hit the streets of the township to hear about all the problems.

The song, from one house to the next, was the same — water and electricity are a luxury to have.

Community members complained that after days of dry taps, suddenly on Thursday, in preparation of Ramaphosa’s visit, the water was running.

Resident also told Ramaphosa that living in the dark was a constant feature in this township. The obvious problem of youth unemployment was also raised multiple times.

Local ANC councillor praised

Later on at the cake-cutting ceremony, Ramaphosa heaped praises on the local councillor, also ANC branch leader — Thabang Rampou — for being an exemplary who apparently goes beyond the call of duty.

Ramaphosa said Rampou was the blueprint of what an ANC branch leader and councillor should be. Going over and above government resources to serve their community.

“We went to a few houses here at ward 21 with the branch leadership. We met a young man aged 34 called Thabang (Rampou). The community members told us that this young man is a hard worker,” said Ramaphosa.

“They say his branch is very much alive and works for the community. I listened attentively and thought to myself ‘maybe this young man is pulling wool over our eyes’.

“But the different people told us about his great work and that of his branch. The people said he is always calling meetings and explaining about everything. Including their water problems,” Ramaphosa went on.

Life-line for local learners

“They say he also helps school kids, those who achieve more than 80% average passing mark in his branch. He mobilises laptops for them. He raises money from all over. And he buys school shoes for those from underprivileged homes but are sharp academically.”

Ramaphosa finished off the long-winded praise of Rampou by revealing that the branch leader would organise School Governing Body (SGB) members to camp with matric learners from his ward ahead of exam time, to ensure safety.

After cutting the humongous cake that was later donated to a local orphanage home, Ramaphosa was whisked away in his convoy back to the makeshift chopper landing strip. He was then flown out of Boiketong, leaving behind the many potholes that resembled swimming pools, owing to heavy rainfall.

The traffic jams at the dysfunctional traffic light had worsened at peak hour after 5pm. This as many people were travelling back from work.

Earlier on in the day, Ramaphosa laid a wreath at the graves of ANC and SACP legend Moses Kotane and his wife. He was accompanied by several ANC national officials.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the main address at the anniversary rally on Saturday at the Moruleng Stadium.

