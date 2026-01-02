Cyril Ramaphosa mourns Swiss alps inferno that claimed over 40 lives

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed South Africa’s condolences following a devastating fire that claimed lives at an international ski resort in the Swiss Alps, turning New Year celebrations into scenes of panic and profound loss.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of January 1 in the resort town of Crans-Montana, where revelers had gathered to welcome the new year at the popular Le Constellation bar.

Given the resort’s global appeal during the festive ski season, the incident has shocked Switzerland and the international community.

In a statement released by the Presidency on Friday, Ramaphosa said he was deeply saddened by the loss of life and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, as well as to the people and government of Switzerland.

“South Africans stand in solidarity with the people of Switzerland as they mourn this tragic loss of life.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this heartbreaking incident,” the president said.

Ramaphosa also paid tribute to emergency services and first responders who acted with courage and dedication amid the chaos, expressing confidence that the Swiss people would draw strength from their unity and resilience during this painful period.

Desperate attempts to escape

According to international media reports, the fire is believed to have started around 1.30am during a crowded holiday celebration inside the bar.

Some witnesses reportedly told authorities that a male bartender was lifting a female colleague on his shoulders while she held a bottle with a lit candle.

Flames allegedly spread rapidly, igniting flammable materials and causing the wooden ceiling to collapse.

Panic followed as patrons attempted to flee the basement nightclub through a narrow staircase and small exit, triggering a dangerous crowd surge.

Some people reportedly smashed windows in desperate attempts to escape the smoke and flames, with several sustaining serious injuries.

Another eyewitness reportedly saw dozens scrambling for safety as thick smoke filled the venue and described scenes of confusion, fear, and desperation as people fought to survive.

Swiss authorities are continuing investigations into the cause of the fire while offering support to victims and their families.

As the alpine resort mourns, messages of sympathy continue to pour in from across the world, underscoring how a night meant for celebration became a stark reminder of life’s fragility.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content