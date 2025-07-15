‘Cyril Ramaphosa must respond within 14 days or face national shutdown’

The thousands of people who marched through the streets of Durban on Tuesday in support of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi have given President Cyril Ramaphosa 14 days to respond to their demands, or “woe unto him”.

One of the leaders of the march, Vincent Mdunge, a former police officer, said if Ramaphosa does not respond, they will organise a national shutdown, and what will happen from there should not be pinned on them.

Handed memorandum to top cop

Mdunge made these chilling comments shortly before he handed the memorandum to Lt General Fannie Masemola, the national commissioner of police.

The marchers were all from different political parties and civic organisations. In part of the memorandum, they said they are opposed to the appointment of Professor Firoz Cachalia. They said it’s unconstitutional to have two ministers occupying one position.

“We call for the immediate withdrawal of Professor Feroz Cachalia’s proposed appointment as Minister of Police. The integrity of this portfolio demands a candidate with unblemished ethical standing. No links to unresolved corruption allegations or political factionalism,” reads the memorandum.

They also want all the SAPS officials who were implicated by Mkhwanazi to be immediately suspended. They must remain suspended from work pending an investigation.

All officials implicated

“All officials implicated in misconduct, including Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, must be immediately suspended pending investigations to prevent interference, in accordance with administrative justice and constitutional due process,” further reads the memorandum.

It is worth noting that Sibiya has already been placed on special leave. And Masemola has officially confirmed that move.

The marchers marched from Curries Fountain and concluded their march at Hoy Park. This is a stone’s throw from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial office of the SAPS.

Along the way, the marchers chanted slogans in support of Mkhwanazi. They denounced Ramaphosa, suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, General Shadrack Sibiya and other allegedly corrupt elements within the state.

Calls for calm

After receiving the memorandum, Masemola pleaded with the marchers and the public to remain calm. He urged them to support the police as they do their work.

“The police are doing their work, respect the police, give them support. And they will continue protecting you and doing their work all the time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masemola told the media after receiving the memorandum that Mkhwanazi “is fine and he is doing his work” as usual. This was after he was asked whether he had spoken to him after he laid bare the explosive claims of corruption within the top echelons of the SAPS.

