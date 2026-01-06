Cyril Ramaphosa names SIU head Mothibi new prosecutions boss

South Africa’s prosecutorial leadership has entered a new chapter as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office confirms the appointment of Adv Jan Lekgoa Mothibi as the country’s new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), effective February 1.

This brings to an end Adv Shamila Batohi’s seven-year term at the helm of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Announcing the decision on Tuesday evening, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya anchored the appointment firmly in law and process.

President responsible for hiring prosecutions boss

“The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and the NPA Act states that the president appoints the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP),” Magwenya said.

He said the significance of the role prompted Ramaphosa to establish an advisory panel to guide the selection.

“Due to the importance of the position in the criminal justice system, President Ramaphosa set up an advisory panel for the selection of the NDPP which conducted an open and transparent selection process,” Magwenya said.

The panel, chaired by Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and comprising senior leaders from constitutional and oversight bodies, interviewed six shortlisted candidates from 32 applications.

“In its report, the panel advised the president that none of the interviewed candidates were suitable for the role of NDPP,” Magwenya said.

Despite that recommendation, Ramaphosa exercised his constitutional authority.

“Accordingly, President Cyril Ramaphosa has… decided to appoint Advocate Jan Lekgoa Mothibi, with effect from 1 February 2026, as the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP),” Magwenya said.

Experience in courts

Mothibi brings decades of prosecutorial, judicial and governance experience to the role. He began his career as a public prosecutor in the Johannesburg and Soweto magistrates’ and regional courts, later serving as a magistrate in those courts, before moving into senior legal and compliance positions in both the public and private sectors, including at SARS.

He currently heads the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). However, Batohi’s exit comes amid heightened scrutiny following controversy linked to the Nkabinde Commission of Inquiry, which is probing the fitness of former Gauteng prosecutions head Adv Andrew Chauke. Her abrupt walk-out from the inquiry late last year cast a long shadow over the final months of her tenure.

Ramaphosa has wished her well on her future endeavours.

“President Ramaphosa has thanked Advocate Shamila Batohi for her service and contribution to the country’s prosecutions agency and wishes Advocate Batohi well in her future endeavours,” Magwenya said.

With Mothibi’s appointment leaving a vacancy at the SIU, Ramaphosa has named Leonard Lekgetho as acting head from February 1, ensuring continuity as South Africa’s prosecutorial system turns a page cautiously, deliberately, and under watchful public eyes.

