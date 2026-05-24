Cyril Ramaphosa showers Sundowns with blessings ahead of CAF showdown

Mamelodi Sundowns go into Sunday’s CAF Champions League decisive second leg encounter against Morocco’s AS FAR in Rabat with bolstered vigour after President Cyril Ramaphosa took to X to wish them well.

“The nation’s best wishes go out to Mamelodi Sundowns for their CAF Champions League final against Morocco’s AS FAR in Rabat,” read Ramaphosa’s endearing statement on Sunday.

Sundowns’ edge

Miguel Cardoso’s Masandawana are on a quest to earn a second CAF Champions League star, with their chances leaning on the 1-0 victory they chalked up in the first round of the final in Pretoria.

The president highlighted the significant timing of the showdown at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

“On the eve of Africa Day, this highlight on our continent’s soccer calendar should serve as a celebration of the best our continent has to offer in this sport. Sport is one of many sectors that unite us as Africans,” Ramaphosa said.

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