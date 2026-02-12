Cyril Ramaphosa unleashes SANDF to tackle illegal mining, gang violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be deployed to help the police fight illegal mining and gang violence.

Speaking at the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the troops will be deployed to Gauteng and Western Cape, where illegal mining and gang violence are rife.

This comes after rising concerns about illegal mining activities in Gauteng, particularly in the West Rand, where armed and dangerous illegal miners are running amok.

Gold mines, such as South Deep Gold Mine, Kloof Gold Mine, and Doornkop Mine, surround the area. The illegal mining comes as the price of gold recently shot up to record levels.

The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety this week raised concerns over growing illegal mining trends in Bekkersdal.

Surge in kidnappings

The committee had warned that these activities have led to a surge in kidnappings in the area. Illegal miners are followed after concluding gold transactions, and have their families kidnapped for ransom.

The SANDF will work alongside police once a technical plan has been finalised.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi had pleaded for the deployment of troops after more than 600 families recently had to flee their homes in Randfontein out of fear of illegal miners.

Said Ramaphosa: “I have directed the minister of police and the SANDF to develop a technical plan on where our security forces should be deployed within the next few days in the Western Cape and Gauteng — to deal with the gang violence and illegal mining.

“As it is required by the constitution, I will inform the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces regarding the time and place of the deployment of our soldiers and what it will cost.”

Speaking on gang violence, Ramaphosa said the government should act firmly to ensure it ends. He explained that the development forms part of a strategy to address the root cause of crime.

This includes coordinated efforts across society. From improved street lighting to expanding access to social services.

Tight controls on firearms

Ramaphosa announced that the government also plans to tighten controls on firearms.

He said authorities will streamline legislation and regulations on guns. It will focus licensing, possession, and trade in guns and ammunition and increase the enforcement of existing gun laws.

The deployment is expected to take place in the coming days, once planning has been completed.

The FW de Klerk Foundation has expressed pity that Ramaphosa took a longer time to intervene in the crisis.

However, they commended the decision to deploy the SANDF to tackle crime, corruption, extortion, and other forms of criminality.

“It is a positive step to call in the military to help crack down on gangs and illegal mining activities. In collaboration with the police and other social interventions, peace can finally come to communities plagued by gangs,” said Ramaphosa.

