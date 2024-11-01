D-Day for Limpopo man who killed client at BMW dealership

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane is on Friday expected to hand down a lengthy sentence to Immanuel Charles Maboko, 33, from Burgersfort, Sekhukhune district.

Maboko has already been found guilty on three counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty and elected to conduct his own defence.

He further decided to remain silent throughout the trial.

The state-led witnesses testified that Maboko entered a BMW dealership in Nirvana, Polokwane, under the false pretence of purchasing a car.

He then pulled out a firearm and demanded the car keys of a BMW X6M from the sales manager.

Killing spree

During the altercation, Muofhe Luvhimbi, an educator from George Mbulaheni Secondary School in Tshikuwi village in the Vhembe district who had brought his vehicle for service, was fatally shot.

He died instantly at the scene, and Maboko fled with the car.

The police were immediately alerted and arrested Maboko near Silicon, next to Peter Mokaba Stadium, after finding him inside the stolen vehicle. Two firearms were also recovered.

Investigations revealed that Maboko was also responsible for the murder of another Limpopo resident, Putana Lucas, who was shot and killed on April 1, 2022.

On that morning, Maboko arrived at Lucas’ home in Mabocha village around 6am, parked his white Polo at the gate, and called for Lucas to come out.

Lucas, who had been preparing to go to work, met Maboko at the gate and was shot multiple times.

At the time of the murder, Lucas was employed by Maboko for construction work.

Additionally, Maboko was convicted for the murder of Professor Mohamed Sabre Tayob, who was shot dead while jogging with others on Munnik Street in Sterkpark, Polokwane.

A witness testified that a man driving a white vehicle alighted from his car and shot Tayob several times before fleeing the scene.

Victim-impact statements

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said when aggravating the sentence, deputy director advocate Lethabo Mashiane handed in three victim-impact statements from the families of the deceased persons compiled by court preparation officer, Morongwe Moifo.

“They indicated how the offences affected their families and that they are distraught and unable to cope as they are still traumatised. They now live in fear, as the motive behind the murders is unknown,” said Moifo.

“They further indicated that the deceased persons were breadwinners, and now the family members are financially unstable.

“Furthermore, the state submitted to the court that communities are tired of senseless killings of their members, and the court can see the impact of the crimes the accused has committed through the testimony of the witnesses.”

Moifo continued: “The families of the deceased persons are still in disbelief and shocked by the crimes committed against their loved ones.

“The advocate then said that the accused is not remorseful of his actions, and he gives the court the impression that given a chance, he would commit the same offences.

“The state concluded by submitting that the court should consider the interest of the community.”

