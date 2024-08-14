D-day for woman who brutally stabbed, shot dead her lover

Following her conviction for the murder of her lover, police Sergeant Kgopotso Ntsana, 23-year-old Bongiwe Praise Magwaza is expected to receive a prison sentence.

The Johannesburg High Court is expected to sentence Magwaza for the murder of 36-year-old Ntsana, who was posted to the Elsburg police station.

The sentence, which comes after Magwaza’s conviction in July, will be given out on Wednesday, according to the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit.

Magwaza was found guilty on four counts, including murder, tampering with the course of justice, and possession of a weapon and ammunition without a permit.

Shot at close range

The couple got into a heated argument at their Leomakalapa home in December 2022, according to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Tebogo Thebe.

Using a pair of scissors, Magwaza repeatedly stabbed Ntsana during their altercation after their argument turned physical.

Magwaza, who had taken the handgun from its storage, also shot the deceased once in the head at close range.

“She then placed the firearm next to the deceased in an effort to make it seem like he had committed suicide,” said Thebe in a statement.

“She left the place of residence and spent a night at her other boyfriend’s place in Germiston [east of Johannesburg].”

A report ruled out suicide

When Magwaza got back to the house the following day, she told the neighbours that her boyfriend had apparently taken his own life.

“Authorities were alerted and attended to the scene. An inquest docket was registered at Dawn Park police station pending a preliminary investigation.

“Blood spatter experts and photographers were called in to examine the scene.

“Magwaza was in detention at Boksburg police cells for assault [with intent to cause] grievous bodily harm while the probe was ongoing.

“A forensic factual report that ruled out suicide as the cause of death due to inconsistencies discovered after the crime scene was reconstructed.”

After making multiple appearances, she was eventually granted R1 000 bail in January 2023, despite being charged with murder.

Accused is fit to stand trial

On November 20, 2023, her bail was revoked and she was sent to Sterkfotein for a mental assessment as a result of her unpredictable behaviour.

“The facility declared her fit to stand trial, and she has been in custody since then, culminating in her recent sentencing proceedings, which started on Monday,” Thebe said.

“Following aggravating and mitigating appeals, the matter is expected to be finalised today in the Johannesburg High Court.”

