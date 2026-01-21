DA accuses Mpumalanga of infrastructure neglect as floods collapse bridges

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the Mpumalanga provincial government of failing to maintain public infrastructure, saying recent floods exposed years of poor planning and weak maintenance that turned heavy rainfall into a disaster.

In a statement released on Wednesday, legislator Teboho Sekaledi said Mpumalanga’s latest floods had once again revealed how fragile the province’s infrastructure had become.

“Collapsed bridges, unsafe roads and overwhelmed storm-water systems have left communities stranded and services disrupted,” Sekaledi said.

Communities, schools affected

He said relentless rains across Mpumalanga and neighbouring provinces had washed away bridges. The floods have cut off roads and damaged schools and other critical facilities. Particularly in the Lowveld and border areas.

“In areas around Mbombela and Nkomazi, commuters and learners now face long and dangerous detours because bridges and culverts have either collapsed or been rendered unsafe by floodwaters,” he said.

While floods were a natural hazard, Sekaledi said the scale of the damage was “a deliberate disaster”. He said it reflects “years of weak planning, poor maintenance and the neglect of basic storm-water and road drainage”.

Reports from across the province indicated that at least six bridges had already collapsed or severely compromised. This includes key links near Mbombela and along routes connecting townships and rural villages to the N4. As well as other economic corridors, Sekaledi added.

“On the D2296 between Karino and Tekwane South, an old corrugated metal culvert collapsed after heavy rain. It cut a vital link between Mbombela and KaNyamazane. And it forced traffic onto longer and more congested routes,” Sekaledi said.

He said that in Bushbuckridge and Mkhondo local municipalities, residents and learners were unable to access basic amenities or attend school. This was due to flooding and lack of safe bridges.

Result of underspending

“These failures are not isolated incidents,” Sekaledi said. He added that they were the predictable consequence of underspending on routine maintenance. Also of failing to upgrade undersized drainage and disregarding engineering warnings about asset condition.

He said poorly compacted layers, substandard materials and shortcuts in construction were exposed once infrastructure was placed under real pressure.

Sekaledi said the DA welcomed the declaration of a National Disaster by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa. He said it would help unlock emergency funding and coordinated relief.

However, he warned that emergency procurement must not become a “blank cheque” for inflated contracts. And for delays and compromised quality.

Meanwhile, the DA has also raised concerns about the economic impact of the floods. This following the temporary closure of the Kruger National Park.

Another DA legislator, Trudie Grovè-Morgan, said in a separate statement on Wednesday the party was concerned about possible tourism revenue losses for the province and nearby communities.

Kruger National Park

“It is the second time in three years that the Kruger National Park faces forced closure due to heavy rains and flooding,” she said. She noted damage to roads, accommodation infrastructure and wildlife areas.

Grovè-Morgan said the DA welcomed the establishment of a Kruger Relief Fund. It was announced by Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Willie Aucamp and SANParks. And she said the party extended condolences to the families of at least 20 people reported to have died since heavy rains began in November.