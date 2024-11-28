DA applies to Ramaphosa to access VBS report on Simelane

In an effort to obtain information about Justice Minister Thembi Simelane’s alleged involvement with VBS Mutual Bank, the DA has submitted an application to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The submission of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to Ramaphosa’s office was confirmed by DA spokesperson on justice and constitutional development, advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

Breytenbach said in a media statement released on Thursday that the PAIA application is in the “public interest”.

She said on September 11, Ramaphosa’s office confirmed receiving a report from Simelane on her alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal.

“Almost three months later, the president is still considering the report. While the president continues to delay the matter, the DA has submitted a PAIA application to the Presidency to access this information,” said Breytenbach.

“This is done in the public interest, and to allow the public the right to judge all facts in this matter for themselves.”

Breytenbach said on August 26, 2024, the “scandal broke that the minister of justice received a “loan” of R575 600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company directly linked to the unlawful investments of municipal funds into the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank”.

Non-action damages integrity of SA’s justice system

“Shortly after the news broke, the president requested a report from the minister regarding the money received from VBS Mutual Bank.

“Despite receiving the report three months ago, the president has failed to take action or is unable to appreciate the untenable conflict of interest this has created.

“It cannot be that a minister of justice, accused of corruption, can continue to oversee the justice system, and more importantly, the National Prosecuting Authority, the very body tasked with investigating her,” added Breytenbach.

She said the PAIA process will help the country get answers as to what Simelane said to Ramaphosa in the report she submitted.

“The PAIA process seems to be the only way to get the answers South Africa needs.

“Every day without action further damages the integrity of our justice system and legal institutions.”

