DA blames ANC for financial mismanagement in Madibeng

The DA has criticized the ANC for failing to govern the Madibeng local municipality effectively.

The municipality, along with eight others in North West, was placed under Section 139 (5) intervention in April due to underspending and had to return over R340-million, with Madibeng being the worst affected, returning R146-million.

The municipality had received a disclaimed opinion from the auditor-general for the 2021/2022 financial year, indicating its inability to achieve satisfactory audit outcomes.

According to reports, the provincial government returned an enormous sum of R1-billion in unspent conditional grants to the Treasury for the 2021/2022 financial year, which included unused municipal infrastructure grant.

However, only R600-million was approved to be rolled over.

According to Jan van Rhyn, DA caucus leader in Madibeng, the ANC’s inability to govern effectively and provide services to the people of Madibeng is demonstrated by its ongoing failure to achieve satisfactory audit outcomes.

“This intervention could have been avoided had the ANC-run municipality implemented the measures the DA proposed to end financial mismanagement and corruption over the last few years, which have resulted in continuous disclaimer audit outcomes by the auditor-general,” said Van Rhyn.

Van Rhyn claimed that areas governed by the DA have a proven history of delivering services efficiently, ensuring that communities receive the services they deserve.

He added that the DA would continue to monitor the intervention and fight for the residents of Madibeng to ensure quality service delivery.

“This is in stark contrast to where the DA governs. In DA-run municipalities, there is a clear track record of effective and responsive government, where communities receive the services to which they are entitled,” he said.

“The DA will keep a close eye on the intervention and will continue to fight for the rights of all the residents in Madibeng to ensure quality service delivery.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author