DA calls for school kitchen audit after students fall ill

Horatio Hendricks, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) spokesperson for education, tabled an urgent motion in the Eastern Cape Legislature on Thursday, demanding a comprehensive provincial audit of all school kitchen infrastructure and facilities.

Hendricks’ call comes after a mass food-borne illness outbreak at Gobizizwe Agricultural School last week.

He said this calls for rigorous compliance checks with municipal health and safety bylaws, transparent public reporting, and a clear action plan to address non-compliant facilities.

The outbreak, which saw 169 students fall ill, has left parents worried about their children’s safety.

The students reported symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and vomiting. This happened after consuming a meal of samp, chicken, carrots, beetroot, and gravy.

Hendricks, who visited the school this week, said the fear and frustration among families are palpable.

“Parents deserve to know their children’s meals are safe and that the system won’t fail them again.”

An internal Department of Health report confirmed the outbreak’s scale. It noted that all affected learners had eaten the school meal. Environmental health practitioners inspected the kitchen and serving areas. And they came to a conclusion that they are acceptable.

However, food and environmental samples are still under analysis.

Hendricks emphasised the need for swift, transparent testing results to end speculation and restore public trust.

“Families shouldn’t be left in the dark. We need answers, and we need them now.”

The DA’s motion demands a province-wide review of school kitchens. This together with clear timelines for inspections and repairs. Hendricks criticised the Department of Education for shifting the burden of kitchen upgrades on underfunded schools.

“It’s unacceptable to expect impoverished schools to fund infrastructure from the National School Nutrition Programme’s savings,” he said.

“The department must budget, build, and certify safe, compliant kitchens.”

Hendricks insists on immediate health and safety training for kitchen staff. This must be done alongside the provision of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We cannot allow corners to be cut when it comes to our children’s health,” Hendricks added.

He said their focus is the health and dignity of learners.

“Parents should never have to worry that a meal at school will put their children in hospital. The people of the Eastern Cape deserve leadership that delivers. And a future built on dignity, opportunity, and honest government.”

