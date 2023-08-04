DA calls for suspension of MMC amid corruption allegations

The DA caucus in Johannesburg has written to mayor Kabelo Gwamanda urging for MMC Nomoya Mnisi to be suspended following allegations of misconduct.

Earlier this week, Mnisi came under the spotlight when ActionSA lodged corruption charges against her at the Hillbrow police station on Tuesday.

It was reported that Mnisi allegedly instructed former acting chief financial officer (CFO) of Joburg Property Company (JPC), Sipho Mzobe, to facilitate an unauthorized payment to the ANC Youth League.

The allegations suggest that Mnisi guided Mzobe to clear an invoice, almost amounting to R1-million, intended for the youth league in Johannesburg.

DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said on Friday that the party has expressed disappointment through the letter calling for urgent intervention.

According to Kayser-Echeozonjoku, the party also wants city manager Floyd Brink to initiate a forensic inquiry into the financial affairs of the JPC.

“There are further allegations that the MMC also threatened board members of the JPC with replacement if they did not approve her requests to remove Mzobe or ensure that captured executives and board members be appointed,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

“It is also alleged that she interfered with the process of appointing a permanent CFO of the JPC. Unsurprisingly, the MMC has denied these allegations.

“These allegations, if proven to be true, are a flagrant violation of municipal laws and regulations, and of the councillors’ code of conduct.

“They give substance to the suspicion that the current coalition government has assumed office only for the purpose of milking the city to sustain the ANC and its governing partners’ activities.”

Addressing the severity of the allegations, she emphasized that the DA will explore all options available should Brink and Gwamanda fail to accede to the party’s request.

“Should the executive mayor and the city manager refuse to oblige, the DA will use any means at our disposal to see that justice is served.

“The DA will never stand by and watch the ANC-PA-EFF coalition use Johannesburg residents’ money to pay for political conferences and election campaigns.

“We will fight against any form of malfeasance and corruption that happens in the city. There is no space for captured officials and their wrongdoings in our city.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.