DA calls on MEC Basikopo Makamu to resolve Mopani District’s water crisis

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has called on the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA), Basikopo Makamu, to urgently intervene in the Mopani District Municipality’s (MDM) ongoing failure to deliver water services.

DA Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) and party spokesperson on CoGHSTA, Lindy Wilson, said Mopani’s persistent inability to provide adequate access to water across its municipalities—including Giyani, Letaba, Ba-Phalaborwa, Tzaneen, and Maruleng—has now reached a crisis point.

“Tzaneen cannot expand without compromising residents’ rights to water and sanitation,” Wilson said. “The Maruleng council even adopted a 12-month moratorium on development in Hoedspruit on October 8, yet one month later, Mopani District has taken no action.”

Little done to develop water infrastructure

Wilson noted that since MDM’s establishment in 2003, very little progress has been made to develop water and sanitation infrastructure in Hoedspruit, which still relies heavily on the Drakensig Airforce Base systems.

She further pointed out a string of failed or incomplete projects:

In 2008, MDM acquired land for an R62 million wastewater treatment plant in Hoedspruit and Kampersrus, which was never commissioned.

In 2014/15, a R20.4 million tender was awarded to instal a 40mm pipeline along the R527, but the pipe has never been used.

Pipes now rusted beyond repair

Following the 2012 floods, an emergency borehole project costing R20.2 million was completed, including tanks and purification systems — all tested but never fully operational and now rusted beyond repair.

In 2017, the Hoedspruit bulk water project began at a cost of R27 million but remains incomplete.

“In total, Mopani District has spent R130 million on water projects in Hoedspruit alone that are either unfinished or non-functional,” said Wilson.

She added that these examples reflect a wider pattern across the district, where numerous water and sanitation projects remain incomplete or dysfunctional—a clear indication that MDM is failing to fulfil its constitutional mandate as both a water service authority and water service provider.

“MEC Makamu is compelled by Section 155(6) of the Constitution to monitor and assist local government,” Wilson said. “The DA expects the MEC to urgently intervene and assist Mopani District to develop proper water and sanitation infrastructure for Hoedspruit, with a clear budget and timeframes.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content