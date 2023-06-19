DA calls on minister Cele to probe arson attacks on farms

The DA has strongly condemned the recent incidents of arson on farms and called upon Police Minister Bheki Cele to conduct investigations into these criminal acts.

Henro Kruger, the DA Member of the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, expressed concern over the escalating trend of deliberate attacks on farmers, stating that such malicious acts not only endanger food security but also pose a significant threat to the safety of farmers, their families, and workers.

Kruger emphasised that the winter season has heightened the danger for the agricultural sector, as numerous farms in various regions have become targets for arsonists.

He noted that the attacks not only result in the destruction of crops, infrastructure, and livestock but also lead to substantial financial losses, adversely affecting the ability of farmers to sustainably feed the nation.

The DA is criticising the ruling party, ANC for neglecting the underlying issues in the agricultural sector and accused the government of turning a blind eye to the challenges faced by farmers.

Kruger stated that the government ought to prioritise the safety and well-being of farmers and workers, rather than opposing their efforts. He further highlighted the absence of any mention of progress on rural safety or rural crime during Cele’s recent budget speech, despite the development of a “Rural Safety Strategy”.

“Urgent attention must be paid to the underlying reasons for these senseless acts. The DA believes that ANC plays ostrich politics and the government shies away when it comes to the bottlenecks of the agricultural sector.

“The agricultural sector must be motivated by the government and not discouraged. The state should put safety and the welfare of farmers and workers on farms ahead on the list. During the recent budget debate by Bheki Cele, minister of police, he neglected to mention any progress made on rural safety or rural crime in his speech. Despite the recent development of a ‘Rural Safety Strategy’, there are already doubts about the SAPS’s commitment to the strategy and whether our farmers will reap the benefits,” said Kruger.

In light of these concerns, the DA has urged Cele to launch comprehensive investigations into all incidents of arson on farms that have occurred throughout 2023. The party stressed the need to address the root causes of these senseless acts and hold responsible criminals accountable for their actions.

“We must eradicate these acts by root and branch. It is vital that the criminals, responsible for these cowardly acts should be properly brought to book. Arson must be stopped immediately so that our farmers and their workers can feel safe in their work environment,” said Kruger.

He added: “The DA is in solidarity with the affected farmers, their families and farm workers and remains committed to promoting the rights of our agricultural communities. The DA takes note of these unacceptable challenges faced by our food producers and stands by the side of the farmer in developing generous food security for all the people of South Africa.”

