DA complains to Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi over delayed SAPS response to Mondlo riots

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Zululand district in KwaZulu-Natal has written to Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to complain about what it views as a delayed police response when the community of Mondlo engaged in a violent protest two weeks ago.

The DA’s Whip, finance committee member and councillor in the Abaqulusi (Vryheid) Swelakhe Shelembe said the protest led to severe damage to municipal buildings and infrastructure. During the unrest, government property was vandalised, burnt, and destroyed. And this cost the municipality millions of rands in damages.

This is contained in a letter Shelembe wrote to Mkhwanazi dated September 25 2025.

Right to protest being abused

In it, Shelembe pointed Mkhwanazi to the right to protest as enshrined in the country’s constitution. He added that such rights must be exercised peacefully and within the limits of the law.

The deliberate destruction of public infrastructure constitutes criminal conduct. It is also a direct violation of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act (Act 18 of 2015), which provides for stricter penalties in cases where essential infrastructure is damaged and or vandalised.

“We are also deeply concerned by the delayed reaction of the (SAPS) during these events. Law enforcement was called while the crowds were still gathering, however, it arrived late. This ineffective response gave room for further escalation. Such acts erode public confidence not only within governance, but policing too. It embodies those who incite violence, leaving communities and infrastructure vulnerable,” Shelembe said in the letter.

Shelembe asked Mkhwanazi that the cases of arson and the delayed response by the police in Vryheid be investigated at provincial level.

Calls for a probe on incident

“In light of the seriousness of these incidents, we respectfully request that: I. This case be escalated and handled at the provincial level to ensure thorough investigation into both the acts of violence and the delayed police response.

“II. A dedicated provincial unit be established to respond rapidly to incidents of this nature. And to investigate police conduct when failures in enforcement are alleged. III. SAPS sets a firm precedent by arresting and prosecuting those responsible for vandalism, arson, intimidation, and incitement to violence. In line with national legislation,” Shelembe added in the letter.

At the time of compiling this report, the spokesperson of the police in the province, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, had not commented on whether or not Mkhwanazi had received the letter from Shelembe.

