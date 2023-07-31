DA concerned over delays in rebuilding burnt Parliament precinct

The DA has expressed concerns regarding the delays in the project to rebuild the burnt parliamentary precinct in Cape Town.

The party has taken action by writing to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and chairs of the Joint Standing Committee of the Financial Management of Parliament (JSCFMP), seeking a progress report on the ongoing reconstruction efforts.

The devastating fire occurred in January 2022, causing severe damage to key parts of the institution and disrupting public access to Parliament. This situation has raised doubts about the authorities’ ability to restore the building to its former state and provide Members of Parliament (MPs) with the necessary facilities to carry out their duties effectively.

On Monday, the DA’s spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube, criticised the lack of progress on the project, stating that the clearing of debris and rubble, which was supposed to be completed by the present date, has not been accomplished yet.

Additionally, the rebuilding of offices for MPs, which was expected to be finished by June 2023, is still ongoing.

”Public access to Parliament is a right that is enshrined in the Constitution and key to the work that we do as public representatives,” Gwarube said.

”The last report that was provided by Parliament on the key project milestones that ought to be met in order for the rebuilding project to take two years was on the 12th of May 2023. During that meeting, it was committed that the rebuilding of offices for Members of Parliament should be completed by June 2023 and the clearing of the rubble and debris of the burnt buildings will be done by today, 31st July 2023.

”This has simply not been done. The construction of offices is still underway, and no clearing of the rubble has taken place.”

Gwarube highlighted that the delay in the reconstruction process has implications not only for the institution’s functionality but also for public representation by MPs, as access to Parliament is a constitutional right.

”Parliament must understand that the institution is a public one. The rebuilding project is of great public interest and need for effective public representation by MPs. If there are delays and overruns, we need transparency,” he added.

”The Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, alongside the Secretary to Parliament, must account for the delays and provide clarity on the status of the project.”.

Meanwhile, the situation has taken an alarming turn as the suspected parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, went on a rant during a court appearance at the Western Cape High Court. Mafe admitted to burning down the National Assembly chambers and expressed dissatisfaction with the state of service delivery and loadshedding in the country.

Claiming responsibility for the act of arson, Mafe threatened further destruction if Parliament does not relocate to Bloemfontein or Pretoria.

His outburst during the court proceedings underscored the severity of the issues surrounding service delivery protests and power outages, making the rebuilding project all the more crucial.

It occurred at a time when the focus of the proceedings in court was expected to delve into the details of a psychiatric report released in May.

This after Mafe was sent for a 30-day psychiatric observation at the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape, after refusing to go to a Cape Town hospital.

According to the report, judge Nathan Erasmus stated that Mafe was found unfit to stand trial after reading it in parts.

”The accused is unable to follow court proceedings to make a proper defence. At the time of the alleged offence, the accused was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of the act in question,” read the report.

