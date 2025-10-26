DA condemns Polokwane Municipality’s plan to buy R700k wheels for Chief Whip

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Polokwane Municipality, Limpopo, has strongly condemned the intention by the city fathers to procure a luxury vehicle for its Chief Whip — at a cost of up to R700,000.

DA Polokwane Councillor and member of the Administration and Governance Portfolio Committee, Androe Botha, said the party’s objection is based both on principle and the urgent need for cost containment, especially at a time when fiscal discipline remains a national priority.

“This expenditure is in direct conflict with the Municipal Cost Containment Regulations, Gazetted by National Treasury, as well as with the municipality’s own Cost Containment Policy,” said Botha.

“These regulations are designed to ensure that municipal resources are used effectively, efficiently, and economically, and to eliminate wastage of public funds on non-service delivery items.”

Compliance with cost containment critical

Botha further highlighted that the municipality’s report to the Administration and Governance Portfolio Committee — which seeks to justify the vehicle purchase — makes only superficial reference to Treasury’s regulations yet fails to comply with its own cost containment policy.

“This policy expressly requires that the Accounting Officer must provide Council with, among other things, information on the extent of service delivery backlogs before such expenditure is approved,” he said.

The DA said that while it continues to oppose allocating a dedicated luxury vehicle to the Chief Whip, it cannot in good conscience support such a proposal when basic services and municipal infrastructure across Polokwane are collapsing.

“Service delivery must take precedence over luxury perks for political office-bearers,” Botha stressed. “Should the ANC-led Council proceed with this ill-conceived and unnecessary purchase, the DA will not hesitate to report the matter to the Provincial Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, as well as to the Provincial and National Treasury.”

In conclusion, Botha said the decision exposes what he described as “an absence of moral leadership and conscience” within the ANC-led administration.

