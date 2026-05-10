DA councillor’s year suspension for racism reduced to a mere month

A DA councillor in the Western Cape who was found guilty of posting a Facebook image depicting EFF members as monkeys has had his suspension slashed from 12 months to just one and is already back in office, even as the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) continues its investigation.

Dr John Hayes, a Cederberg councillor, served a one-month suspension after the Western Cape Department of Local Government intervened to reduce the penalty imposed by a municipal disciplinary committee.

The disciplinary body had recommended a full year’s suspension for conduct the committee described as “inappropriate with racist connotations”. But DA MEC Anton Bredell overruled that recommendation, cutting the sanction to 30 days.

“The disciplinary committee recommended a 12-month suspension, however, the MEC for local government in the Western Cape, Anton Bredell, decided the sanction should be a one-month period,” the Cederberg municipality confirmed.

The DA declined to comment. Bredell’s spokesperson, Wouter Kriel, said, “The minister indicated that he will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

The original post, shared in March 2023 during the EFF’s national shutdown, showed monkeys interacting with a car alongside remarks comparing the footage to protester behaviour. The EFF lodged a complaint, triggering both a municipal process and a separate investigation by the SAHRC.

SAHRC provincial manager Zena Nair confirmed that the commission had initiated its own-accord investigation after Hayes failed to respond to initial correspondence.

“The complaint which is being investigated relates to a social media post shared by Dr Hayes depicting members of the EFF as monkeys,” Nair said.

“The commission took a decision to initiate an own-accord investigation and, following a lack of response from Dr Hayes, commenced Equality Court proceedings to declare the post hate speech in contravention of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.”

Nair said the matter is currently before the Western Cape High Court.

Hayes defended the post as satire intended to relieve stress during a tense period.

“The video emphasis was on looting, and I saw it as satirical. I removed it the next day when I was made aware of the sensitivity and placed a separate post to apologise if I offended people,” he said. “I am not a racist and do not use colour or race as a reference.”

The EFF in the Western Cape said it would continue pursuing the matter through the courts.

“The EFF will never allow the DA to get away with racism,” said provincial chairperson Unathi Ntame. “We will continue to mobilise voters in Cederberg and across the Western Cape to consider the issue of racism a priority when casting their vote in the upcoming local government elections.”

ANC provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said racism has no place in public office.

“The ANC believes this matter raises serious concerns about accountability and leadership standards within municipalities governed by the Democratic Alliance,” Mtsweni said.

“We call on the DA to ensure that its public representatives uphold the Constitution and respect the dignity of all South Africans. The fight against racism requires firm accountability and responsible leadership.”