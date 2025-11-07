DA demands consequence management for poor-performing RAL contractors

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has called on the MEC for Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure, Ernest Rachoene, to take decisive action against contractors appointed by Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL) who fail to deliver on their projects.

DA Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL), Marie Helm, made the call following the department’s written response to the party’s parliamentary questions.

According to the response, since the establishment of RAL’s panel of preferred contractors in the 2020/21 financial year, a total of 601 contractors and consultants have been appointed.

Lack of consequence management

Of these, 182 failed to complete projects within agreed timelines. Yet only one contractor was terminated for poor performance — and none have been blocklisted.

RAL’s preferred contractor panel was introduced with the aim of streamlining procurement and ensuring full utilisation of budget allocations without advertising for each individual road project. However, the DA argues that the panel has instead facilitated irregular appointments and poor accountability.

“The response also indicates that the Auditor-General found that some contractors were appointed to multiple projects. This while others on the panel received none,” Helm said.

“As the DA, we have previously indicated that this panel system is not compliant with Supply Chain Management legislation. During one financial year alone, RAL incurred R1.6-billion in irregular expenditure due to appointing pre-qualified contractors through this panel,” she added.

Helm also serves as the DA’s provincial spokesperson for Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure. He further noted that there appeared to be no transparent or consistent criteria for appointing service providers. According to the Auditor-General, several construction contracts were awarded to companies that did not comply. They did not qualify under Section 18(1) of the CIDB Act and the Construction Industry Development Board Regulations 17 and/or 25(7A).

Budget cuts announced

“It is for this reason that the DA is calling on MEC Rachoene to ensure these contractors are held accountable. And that consequence management is enforced when they perform poorly. Limpopo deserves road projects that are of good quality, completed on time, and within budget,” Helm said.

Meanwhile, MEC for Finance Kgabo Mahoai announced a significant budget cut for RAL in his 2025/26 budget speech. The agency’s allocation was reduced from R2.8-billion to R958.6-million. This raised concerns about the future of road infrastructure development in the province.

Notably, the budget for compensation of employees increased from R129.8-million in 2024/25 to R145.4-million in 2025/26. And it is projected to rise further to R162.8-million by 2026/27. A shift that Helm warns could further compromise the quality and delivery of Limpopo’s critical road network.

