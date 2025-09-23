DA demands crackdown on heavily armed zama zama gangs in Limpopo

The MECs for economic development, environment, and tourism, as well as community safety, have been urged by the DA in Limpopo to mobilise resources immediately and take firm action against armed illegal miners who operate in the province.

According to the DA, organised zama-zama gangs have taken over the Kuschke, Ysterberg, and Eerste Goud areas between Mokopane and Polokwane, leaving farming communities to live in fear.

Farmers accuse the heavily armed illegal miners of stealing gold with impunity, putting their lives, property, and means of subsistence in constant danger.

The miners are accused of starting fires, damaging irrigation and water lines, and cutting farm fences, according to residents’ detailed accounts.

Well-run criminal enterprise

Many claim that they feel constantly watched and have been compelled to improve their level of personal, domestic, and agricultural security.

Witnesses say the gangs use high-calibre automatic rifles, move around in bakkies equipped with fake GP registration plates, and employ pricey metal detectors — all of which are obvious indicators of a well-run criminal enterprise.

According to farmers, the illicit activity started in August 2024 but has since grown significantly, with at least 100 illegal miners reportedly operating in the region.

They contend that the police have not been able to halt the illegal mining despite repeated calls for SA Police Service intervention, pointing to a lack of political will, inadequate capacity, and scarce resources.

“The situation is spiralling out of control and escalating into violent conflict between rival zama zama groups,” said Jacques Smalle, the spokesperson for the DA in the province.

“Farmers frequently hear bursts of automatic gunfire, with up to 40 shots in a single incident, and several bodies have already been discovered.”

Department distances itself

Smalle warned that crime and anarchy thrive wherever decisive governance and law enforcement are absent.

He urged the Limpopo government to act without delay to stop illegal mining, restore law and order, and protect the safety of local communities.

The media liaison officer for the economic development, environment, and tourism department, Hitekani Magwedze, stated that the police are the best people to address this issue because the DA’s allegations seem to be based on illegal activity.

“Moreover, as a province, we are restricted from commenting on matters involving illegal mining, as that is the task of our national office,” said Magwedze.

Colonel Masekela Magoro, a police spokesperson and one of the people in charge of the Vala Umgodi operations, told Sunday World that he had only recently returned to work and was still attempting to learn about the events that had transpired during his absence.

