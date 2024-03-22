DA files motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula

The DA has taken decisive action against Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the Speaker of the National Assembly, filing a formal motion of no confidence in light of serious allegations of corruption and money-laundering.

The motion comes as Mapisa-Nqakula faces accusations of corruption totaling more than R4-million, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for her resignation.

The DA’s move follows Mapisa-Nqakula’s announcement that she has taken “special leave” amid mounting pressure and a recent raid at her residence.

However, the opposition party has deemed this leave insufficient, arguing that it does not address the gravity of the situation.

Integrity of parliament

According to DA MP, Siviwe Gwarube, for the head of the national legislature to face corruption allegations undermines the integrity of parliament, necessitating immediate action.

“We have repeatedly called for the speaker to resign, as it is simply not fitting for the head of the national legislature to be facing allegations of corruption and a possible imminent arrest,” stated Gwarube.

The DA’s formal motion of no confidence aims to compel parliament to address the matter before the current term concludes, she indicated.

The DA emphasised that such a decision must be ratified by a full sitting of the National Assembly or approved by the member’s political party, neither of which seems to have occurred.

It further perceives the “special leave” as evasive and asserts that Mapisa-Nqakula’s cooperation with the investigation should not absolve her of potential consequences.

Need for accountability

Furthermore, the party has urged the National Prosecuting Authority and law-enforcement agencies to take measures to prevent Mapisa-Nqakula from leaving the country, given the possibility of arrest.

The DA also stressed the need for accountability and warned against allowing Mapisa-Nqakula to evade justice.

“Mapisa-Nqakula must resign or be removed through a motion of no confidence,” said Gwarube.

“Anything less than that will be a mockery of parliament and, more importantly, South Africa.”