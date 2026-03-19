DA hails court order blocking ‘construction mafia’ at R3bn hospital

The DA in Mpumalanga has welcomed a court order barring alleged construction mafia and disruptive community members from interfering with the multibillion-rand Mapulaneng Hospital project in Bushbuckridge as authorities move to rescue a long-delayed development critical to the region’s healthcare system.

On Thursday, DA MPL Teboho Sekaledi welcomed the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court interdict that prohibits protests, gatherings, and any form of disruption within 150m of the construction site near the R40 Road outside Dwarsloop Mall.

The order authorises the South African Police Service to enforce compliance and restrains individuals and groups from interfering with workers, equipment, and access to the site.

Sekaledi said the ruling marks a turning point for a project that has struggled under the weight of delays, disruptions and rising costs.

“Construction of this hospital, which was conceptualised in 2015, started in 2017. On inception, it was stated that the Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport would be spending R2.5-billion overall on the project,” Sekaledi said.

He noted that the project has now exceeded R3-billion and is only 78% complete, with repeated stoppages linked to what he described as “construction mafias and community-related disruptions”.

“Hopefully this will fast-track the construction of the hospital,” Sekaledi said, adding that the DA would continue to monitor progress and apply pressure on the provincial government to meet its revised completion deadline of July 30, 2026.

Allegations of site hijackings

In August 2025, Sunday World reported that the Mapulaneng Hospital project had been gripped by what contractors described as a “construction mafia”, with allegations of intimidation, violence and site hijackings.

Subcontractors claimed they were forced off-site, with equipment seized and returned only after payment demands.

A whistleblower alleged that one individual had effectively taken control of the project through threats, while quality controls collapsed as managers were chased away.

The disruptions, which included work stoppages and community disputes over benefits, raised fears that the multibillion-rand project could collapse without urgent government and police intervention.

The project has been under intense scrutiny from the provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on public works, which previously recommended enhanced security measures and even the possible deployment of specialised police or military units to stabilise the site during periods of disruption.

The committee also called on the provincial government to develop a broader strategy to curb construction-related criminality and manage political tensions around infrastructure projects, while urging authorities to improve community engagement and maximise local employment opportunities.

The new Mapulaneng Hospital, located about 5km from the existing facility, is intended to replace the ageing institution that has long been criticised for its deteriorating condition.

But while the state tightens control around the new construction site, conditions at the current hospital continue to paint a troubling picture.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has described the existing Mapulaneng Hospital as a “ticking time bomb”, following a recent parliamentary oversight visit that confirmed longstanding concerns about infrastructure decay.

“The hospital infrastructure, dating back to 1936, has deteriorated beyond acceptable standards,” the union said.

Structural risks

The PSA cited cracked walls, ageing electrical systems, compromised plumbing and overcrowded wards as serious risks to both patients and healthcare workers.

“These are not cosmetic defects but structural risks, and they undermine infection control, emergency response, and patient dignity,” the union said.

The association warned that healthcare professionals are being forced to operate in environments that violate basic occupational health and safety standards, placing additional strain on already stretched services.

“The continued delay in completing the new Mapulaneng Hospital, reportedly stalled owing to contractor business rescue processes, reflects systemic failure in infrastructure governance,” the PSA added.

The union has called for urgent intervention by the Office of Health Standards Compliance, including a comprehensive safety audit and a clear, transparent roadmap for the completion of the new hospital, with firm timelines and accountability mechanisms.

Against this backdrop, the court order represents both a stabilising intervention and a contentious clampdown.

While it is expected to accelerate construction by limiting disruptions, it also significantly restricts protest activity around the site, effectively curbing community pressure at a time when frustration over delays and exclusion remains high.

The order allows for peaceful gatherings only with written permission from the state, drawing a firm boundary between lawful engagement and what authorities have framed as unlawful disruption.

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