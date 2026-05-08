DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis draws line in sand over looming Phala Phala judgment

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis says the party will not turn a blind eye to an adverse ruling should the Constitutional Court find against President Cyril Ramaphosa in the long-running Phala Phala farm scandal, even though the DA is governing alongside the ANC in the government of national unity (GNU).

Speaking to Sunday World ahead of Friday’s Constitutional Court ruling, Hill-Lewis said the DA’s response would be shaped by the rule of law, not coalition politics.

“Well, let’s wait to see the judgment,” he said. “But we have to re-establish ethical government in South Africa, and we have to be a country that, over time, re-establishes the rule of law, which is in tatters at the moment.”

EFF, ATM behind matter

His remarks come as the Constitutional Court prepares to rule on an application linked to Parliament’s decision not to proceed with an impeachment inquiry against Ramaphosa.

The case stems from a challenge brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters and the African Transformation Movement after the National Assembly voted against adopting a Section 89 independent panel report.

That panel had found there was prima facie evidence against Ramaphosa, suggesting he may have questions to answer regarding the burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The court will consider whether Parliament acted correctly in throwing out the report after it was voted down, since the ANC still had a majority at the time.

Section 89 of the Constitution provides the mechanism through which a president may be removed from office for serious misconduct or violations of the law.

Ramaphosa has separately approached the apex court, seeking an order setting aside the panel’s findings and invalidating any steps taken by Parliament flowing from that report.

‘Political stability should not outweigh accountability’

Asked whether an adverse ruling could place pressure on the GNU, Hill-Lewis rejected the idea that political stability should outweigh accountability, adding that the DA would not soften its stance to protect the coalition.

“If there has been any serious wrongdoing, then there can be absolutely no different treatment for anyone, because they’re the president or a minister or any other position,” he said.

The controversy dates back to 2022 when former spy boss Arthur Fraser alleged that large amounts of undeclared US dollars were stolen during a burglary at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, triggering allegations of concealment, kidnapping and money laundering. These claims have been denied by the president.

The president has previously been cleared of wrongdoing by the Public Protector of South Africa, the South African Reserve Bank and the South African Revenue Service; however, the legitimacy of these investigations has been questioned by opposition political parties and the like.

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