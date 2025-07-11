DA lives up to its promise to snub National Dialogue discussions

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has lived up to its promise to snub President Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Dialogue initiative, describing it as a political “talk shop” designed to shield the ANC from accountability.

The blue party has also accused the president of marginalising coalition partners within the government of national unity (GNU).

DA absent from inaugural event

On Friday, Ramaphosa hosted the inaugural session of the National Dialogue Eminent Persons Group at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. But no DA leaders or ministers were present, a move that underscores the growing political tensions between the governing ANC and its largest coalition partner.

DA federal leader John Steenhuisen was not in attendance because of a “prior engagement”. This was confirmed by DA spokesperson Karabo Khakhau to Sunday World. Khakhau said Steenhuisen was conducting oversight work in the rural Eastern Cape.

But beyond scheduling, the DA’s absence signals a more serious rupture within the GNU. The party reiterated that it has no intention of participating in what it sees as an ANC-driven process that lacks legitimacy and fails to tackle the root issues of state dysfunction and corruption.

“The DA will not attend the dialogue. We made it clear that we will only be part of it if it is done in good faith,” Khakhau said.

Platform for cross-sectoral engagement

The National Dialogue, announced by Ramaphosa as a platform for cross-sectoral engagement on South Africa’s most pressing socio-economic and political challenges, is one of several post-election mechanisms intended to foster national consensus in the wake of a fractured electoral mandate.

However, it now risks being derailed by disagreements over the spirit and substance of coalition politics.

Last month, Steenhuisen publicly withdrew the DA from the dialogue. He accused Ramaphosa of engaging in political theatre while failing to act decisively on corruption within the ANC’s ranks.

“Frankly, the president cannot even dialogue meaningfully with his own coalition partners. So there is little point in pretending there is any substance to an ANC-run National Dialogue.

DA critical of dialogue’s double standards

“In fact, the president has repeatedly promised a breakaway to engage with GNU party leaders but a year later, nothing has happened,” Steenhuisen said last month.

The GNU was formed after the May 29 general elections in which the ANC lost its majority for the first time since 1994. It secured only 40% of the vote. The DA, with 21%, agreed to join the unity government alongside other smaller parties. This was in what was initially hailed as a bold experiment in multiparty governance. But optimism has given way to internal friction.

The DA has become increasingly vocal about what it sees as the ANC’s unilateralism.

The party has criticised Ramaphosa for what Steenhuisen described as a “bloated” and “unconsulted” executive. Also for allegedly pushing through key legislative and policy decisions without adequate GNU deliberation.

“The President cannot speak of unity while bypassing partners on major decisions. This is not co-governance; it is governance by dictate,” Steenhuisen said in a recent media briefing.

DA minister’s removal

Tensions reached a boiling point last month when DA Deputy Minister of Police Andrew Whitfield was removed from his post.

Though the presidency attributed the move to administrative non-compliance related to travel clearance procedures, DA insiders said the dismissal was politically motivated, sparked by the party’s criticism of the National Dialogue and other ANC-led processes.

“This is clearly a punitive measure meant to silence dissent,” said a senior DA official who asked not to be named.

“If Ramaphosa believes in inclusive governance, why are GNU partners being side-lined when they raise legitimate concerns?”

Corrupt ministers’ departmental budgets

In retaliation, the DA has refused to vote for what they call corrupt ministers’ departmental budgets in parliament until Ramaphosa removes them from parliament.

These ministers include Higher Education Minister Nkabane, who allegedly deceived parliament in her appointment of the Seta board. Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, for her involvement in the VBS Bank scandal. And Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu for allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. This is following claims against him and other actors in the criminal justice system.

