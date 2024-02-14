DA loses bid to dissolve eThekwini Metro council

Despite the eThekwini council meeting dragging all the way until late in the afternoon, it did not convince the EFF to vote with the DA for the dissolution of the eThekwini metro.

The dissolution would have prompted for fresh elections in the metro.

EFF councillor removed

Earlier on Wednesday, the ANC majority in the eThekwini metro sent EFF’s Themba Mvubu packing. This was a sign of the beginning of an end to the partnership arrangement that the two parties had. The partnership was struck after the 2021 municipal elections, to govern the only metro in KwaZulu-Natal.

During the executive council meeting held in Durban, Mvubu was booted out in the key portfolio he held. That of human settlements and infrastructure services committee, which controls billions of rands. It was highly expected that the surprise move would prompt the red berets to switch allegiance. However, it wasn’t to be. And the motion to dissolve the council fell flat.

Blamed for chaos around service delivery

Mvubu was blamed for the chaos in the provision of electricity and water. The majority members in the exco concluded that he was missing in action. The exco is the highest decision-making structure of the municipality. The service delivery woes in the metro have led to sporadic violent community protests.

During the sitting, it was the EFF who fired the first salvo through its councillor Vukani Ndlovu. He charged that the DA had brought the frivolous motion because it had an agenda. Ndlovu said the agenda was to remove the democratically elected government from power.

EFF first to decline DA’s motion

“This motion has nothing to do with the issues of service delivery. But white supremacy and politicking. The EFF will not nurse the egos of the DA. Because their problem is that they do not want to be led by the black leaders,” he said.

The sentiments were echoed by one of the ANC’s senior councillors in the metro Nkosenhle Madlala. He rebuked the DA for pushing through a motion knowing very well that it will fail.

“Dissolving the council will not make eThekwini a land of milk and honey overnight. It will further descend the metro into more chaos. We can’t defy the mandate of the electorate. The DA is also dishonest because it has three full time seats in the exco and 59 councillors in total,” he said.

DA blames fellow opposition parties

Thabani Mthethwa, DA eThekwini caucus leader, came out gun blazing, blaming fellow opposition parties for selling out.

“We will not be deterred by today’s outcome, and we will continue to push for accountability. We were once again let down by our fellow opposition parties,” he said.

The IFP was the only party that backed the DA’s move. Caucus leader Mdu Nkosi pleaded with councillors to do the right thing.

IFP sole party in support of DA move

“It shouldn’t be about us but the people. I know that people fear that once the council is dissolved, they might not come back as councillors,” said Nkosi.

Those who voted against the dissolution of the council were 128. While those in support of the motion were 75 councillors.

