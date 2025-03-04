DA opposes new CCTV regulation for Johannesburg residents

The DA in Johannesburg has criticised the recently passed by-law which requires the registration and oversight of private closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.j

Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, DA Johannesburg caucus leader, claimed that this regulation represents a troubling overreach of governmental power and an infringement on personal property rights.

“This by-law is nothing more than an attempt to strengthen a failing government’s control, with unknown levels of overreach.

Complex and costly registration process

“It introduces a complex and costly registration process that will impact homeowners, businesses, and community policing forums that have installed CCTV cameras to protect their properties and public spaces,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

She said the new by-law allows any CCTV camera capturing footage of a public area, such as a road, to be registered with the City of Johannesburg. It must also meet specific guidelines set by the municipality for construction and design.

She claimed that the municipality has also granted itself the authority to set tariffs for applications, renewals, and fines. This is all without transparency or oversight, which has raised alarm among critics.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the move showed that government is out of touch with its citizens.

“Imagine a crime-ridden city that can’t even provide basic service delivery, or fix a leak, wants to add another admin-intensive application and registration process to their arsenal of already failing initiatives.

Impact on residents trying to protect themselves

“Worse still, the by-law allows the City to remove cameras deemed “illegal”. It also allows the city to charge the owner for the cost of removal. This is further penalising those who are taking proactive steps to protect themselves against rising crime,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku claimed that the regulation is a hidden tax on safety and security.

She further criticised the city for pushing the by-law through council without properly engaging with affected stakeholders. These include residents, businesses, security companies, and community policing forums.

She said the public was not adequately informed. Elected public representatives were not made aware of the process in a timely manner, she said.

Deeply flawed public engagement process

“The deeply flawed public participation process has made matters even worse. The city has failed to properly engage with affected stakeholders. It has failed to inform elected public representatives that the process was happening. Instead they opted to push this by-law through council. They did so without meaningful consultation with residents, businesses, security companies, and community policing forums.

“A by-law with such wide-reaching implications cannot and must not be passed without thorough public scrutiny. Yet the city has failed to conduct proper information sessions in person, or make the financial impact of this regulation clear.”

This story will be updated with comment from the ANC, EFF and ActionSA.

