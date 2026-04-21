DA presses Ramaphosa to suspend top cop Masemola amid R360m tender charges

The DA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to place national police commissioner Fannie Masemola on precautionary suspension and institute a formal board of inquiry into his fitness to hold office.

This follows his court appearance alongside businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on charges linked to a procurement matter.

Masemola appeared in court regarding the R360-million Medicare24 tender that Matlala received. Masemola faces four counts of violating the Public Finance Management Act

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DA said the seriousness of the allegations against the country’s top police official demanded urgent presidential action under the South African Police Service Act, warning that continued uncertainty at the helm of the police service risks further eroding public confidence amid persistently high levels of violent crime and organised criminal activity.

“That law is clear. Section 9 of the SAPS Act, read with section 8, empowers the President to establish a board of inquiry into allegations of misconduct by the national commissioner, his fitness to hold office, or his capacity to execute his duties efficiently.

“South Africa cannot afford drift, equivocation, or half-measures at the top of the police service,” the statement said.

Case postponed to May 13

According to the DA, presidents have used Section 9 before.

“President Ramaphosa must now act decisively to restore credibility to SAPS through leadership grounded in integrity, proper vetting, and real accountability.

“There is ample precedent for this course. Presidents have previously used section 9 of the SAPS Act to appoint boards of inquiry into the conduct and fitness of national commissioners. Ramaphosa should do so again now.”

Meanwhile in court, Masemola said he had not committed corruption. “I have not done corruption. I have been charged with PFMA. I don’t understand why,” said Masemola.

His case has been postponed to May 13, 2026, where Masemola is expected to join 16 other accused, including Matlala and two companies before the court.

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